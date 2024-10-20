Wike investigates FCT UBEB over transparency and project mismanagement

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has revealed that the FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) is currently under investigation.

Wike made this disclosure during a meeting with the management of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), led by Hamid Boboyi, its Executive Chairman, in Abuja.

Wike expressed dissatisfaction with the board’s management, citing a lack of transparency in its operations.

“We are not fully satisfied with what we’ve observed at the board. There has been no comprehensive briefing on its activities, and this cannot continue,” the minister stated.

Wike highlighted that despite ongoing efforts to renovate several schools, there has been insufficient reporting on the board’s past projects. This lack of clarity has contributed to the delay in appointing a substantive director for UBEB.

During the meeting, Boboyi urged the minister to approve UBEC’s request for land to construct offices and housing for staff, a proposal submitted in 2021.

In response, Wike said the board must first sign an agreement with the FCT Administration (FCTA), outlining its financial capacity to begin development immediately and specifying a completion timeline.

He warned that failure to meet these terms could result in the revocation of the land.

Share