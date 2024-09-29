Wike influenced my appointment as minister of state for petroleum- Lokpobiri

Heineken Lokpobiri, minister of state for petroleum has credited Nyesom Wike, former governor of Rivers State with playing a pivotal role in his appointment to the federal cabinet.

Speaking at an event organised in honour of Wike by the Ijaw Peoples Congress (IPC) in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, Lokpobiri emphasised the importance of political alliances and support networks in achieving key governmental positions.

“It is important to tell you my brothers and sisters that me that is standing before you today as the minister of state for petroleum resources was also made possible by Nyesom Wike,” Lokpobiri said in a video seen on X.

He added, “Some of you may not know. It all started in Wike’s house in Port Harcourt and it all got concluded in his house in Abuja. My second journey of becoming a minister started at the minister’s house in Port Harcourt and concluded in his house in Abuja. I need to complete this history”.

Lokpobiri, who hails from Bayelsa, was the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development between 2015 and 2019.

Lokpobiri explained, “When I was looking at the welcome address, my name was not included among those who have benefitted from his benevolence. I thought that my name, Heineken Lokpobiri, would have been included amongst those that he has helped.

“But since my name is not included, I have to complete it. I want you Ijaw people to know that we have a brother, we have a friend. It is always better to have a good friend than to have a bad brother. Of what use is a bad brother? It is of no use. But if you have a good friend in the case of the FCT minister, you are already blessed.

“We Ijaw people are very grateful people. If you do us good, we will not pay you back with evil. So, we will always be grateful to you for what you have done for our Ijaw people. We are looking forward to you to do more for our Ijaw people.”

Oladehinde Oladipo Dipo Oladehinde is a skilled energy analyst with experience across Nigeria's energy sector alongside relevant know-how about Nigeria’s macro economy. He provides a blend of market intelligence, financial analysis, industry insight, micro and macro-level analysis of a wide range of local and international issues as well as informed technical rudiments for policy-making and private directions.