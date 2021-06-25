Wike flags off N13.6bn IGR-backed Trans-Kalabari Road

The Rivers State government took a giant stride on Thursday, June 24, 2021, when it flagged off the long-awaited Trans-Kalabari Road mooted over 15 years ago.

Governor Nyesom Wike who kick-started the road construction at Degema said payment would be monthly through a guaranteed payment instrument of N1bn per month in a bank.

This is as Wike has declared that his administration, which recently received N78.9bn from the FG for federal jobs done in the past, does not owe any bank nor is he executing his numerous projects with bank loans.

He said by end of June 2021, the contractors of the Trans-Kalabari Road would get the third N1bn from the dedicated bank. The road is to connect Krakrama, Omekwe-ama, Angula-ama, Mina-ama and other communities in the Kalabari area. The governor said the contract was tied to the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR). Wike said his administration takes great care in executing its several development projects to the completion stage without being indebted to any financial institution.

The governor reminded the people that even the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has attested to that position.

“People are asking, where am I getting the money from? People are saying I’m borrowing money. If I borrow money to develop my place (state) is there any offence there? But in any case, I am not borrowing money. It is a matter of how you manage the resources of the people.

Read Also: Wike demands completion of East-West Road

“The only money we took for agriculture, which Central Bank gave us, N5 billion, as I speak to you, we have not touched one Naira. The money is still in there.”

Gov Wike recalled how in 2009, the previous administration in the State implemented a payment module that clearly showed its lack of interest in either constructing or completing the Trans-Kalabari Road that it awarded then.

The governor said phase one of the project will be completed in 2022.

“We have not only awarded the contract, but we have also awarded it in such a way that they (contractor) have nothing to do with us about funding.

According to Gov Wike, what matters to his administration is what can be done with the privilege that the people have given to them.

Chairman of Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority, Ferdinand Anabraba, who performed the flag-off, said after a meeting with Governor Wike, leaders of Kalabari nationality met at home and decided the road mapping of the phase one of Trans-Kalabari Road project.

“We are here with our heads raised high, gathered here for a moment’s event. This laudable project was conceived 15yesrs ago, and it remained strong desire and aspiration. Luckily, you came in and our dreams have come through.

Rivers State Commissioner of Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi said the Trans-Kalabari Road Phase 1 is a 13.599km road project and it features one bridge and will connect several island communities to the mainland of the State via the existing Buguma/Degema/Abonemma Rd.

“It will provide an economically viable alternative to marine transportation and further stimulate other developments in and around the Area by easing the movement of goods, services and persons.”