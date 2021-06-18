Wike demands completion of East-West Road

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has demanded the completion of the East-West Road because of its economic importance.

This is as the local council chairman of Eleme has given the Federal Government 14 days to rescue the collapsing bridge in the area or the road would be shut down.

Wike said the neglect of the East-West Road, particularly the Eleme axis where the oil and gas free trade zone, Port Harcourt refinery and Onne seaport are situated, is unacceptable.

Governor Wike stated this at the inauguration of Community Secondary School Eteo, Eleme, and Community Secondary School, Obeakpu-Ndoki, Oyigbo respectively on Friday.

“I urge the Federal Government under the APC to please fulfill the promises they made to Nigerians and Rivers State.

“It is unfortunate; look at the East-West road, this part of it has almost collapsed. The money comes from here. The money comes from us. Can you see this part of the road anywhere in this country?

The governor charged the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio to visit the Eleme section of the East-West road to appreciate the agony of the people of the area.

He further decried the failure of the minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who hails from Rivers State, to ensure that both the Port Harcourt and Onne ports function optimally for the benefit of the state.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Eleme local government council, Obarilormate Ollor, has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the ministry of Niger Delta and the Federal Government to commence work on the Eleme axis of the East-West road or face a complete shutdown.

Obarilormate issued the threat after his inauguration, expressing disappointment at the level of what he called deceit and neglect of the Eleme people by the Federal Government.

He described the Federal Government’s action as irresponsible and unbecoming of a democratic government.

Chairman who was greeted with the sad news of the collapsing portion of the Aleto Eleme bridge, made a brief stop-over to inspect the bridge and address commuters trapped in gridlock.

Obarilormate lamented the countless visits and inspections of the said bridge by the federal authorities led by the minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, which have yielded no significant result.