Wike bans August 1 protest in FCT

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has declared that the FCT will not be available for protesters on August 1.

Wike issued this warning during a briefing with journalists following the FCT Security Council meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

He explained that August 1 has been designated for the Chairmen of the six Area Councils of the FCT to present certificates of recognition to their traditional rulers.

“That is the day FCT has set aside for the entire area councils to celebrate and honor their traditional rulers. We will not allow anyone to disrupt this significant day,” Wike stated.

He emphasised the importance of the day’s celebrations, noting that it is an achievement of the current administration. “We want people to come out and celebrate. Therefore, FCT is not available for those who want to protest on that day.”

Wike acknowledged the security council’s awareness of the potential protest, which some may frame as an “end bad governance” movement. He reiterated the right of people to protest but stressed that such actions must be conducted within the confines of the law.

“This period requires all Nigerians to work collectively to salvage our country. While there are challenges, President Bola Tinubu and his team are actively working to address these issues,” he said.

Wike expressed confidence in Tinubu’s capacity to address the nation’s challenges and urged Nigerians to be patient. “We have already seen positive changes in the FCT, thanks to the government’s support,” he noted.

The minister affirmed that the FCT is making significant progress and will not tolerate any disruptions. “For those planning to protest on August 1 or around that time, the FCT is not available for such activities,” he emphasized.