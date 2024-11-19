Wike allocates N1.1bn for Airport Road-Kuje Expressway compensation

Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has approved the sum of N1.1 billion as compensation for residents affected by the ongoing construction of the Airport Road-Kuje Expressway.

Wike revealed this during an inspection of the structures, which include approximately 13 buildings, including several factories, located along the road corridor designated for demolition, on Tuesday in Abuja. The minister announced that the immediate approval of N1.1 billion would be granted to expedite the completion of the project.

The minister said Arab contractors are handling the construction of the six-lane dual carriageway linking Airport Road to Kuje.

He stated, “I am here to personally assess the valuation report regarding the payment I was expected to make.”

“When the approval files were presented to me, I felt it was necessary to personally inspect the structures involved before authorizing any payments,” he explained.

The minister further added, “I am satisfied with what I have observed. I will promptly approve the amount to enable the Federal Capital Development Authority to begin disbursing the compensation.”

“I am going to make the N1.1 billion available so that the contractor will not find any excuse to delay the project,” he said.

The minister, who earlier inspected the ongoing construction of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal and the feeder road to the edifice, expressed satisfaction with the pace of the projects.

He expressed confidence that the court of appeal complex project would be completed and handed over in September 2025.

Wike also said that the feeder road, Asuquo Okon Road (Road CN8), from Obafemi Awolowo Way (Arterial Road N5) to Olusegun Obasanjo Way (Arterial Road N1), was expected to be delivered in May 2025.

He said that the project included adjoining roads within the sector centre in Daki Biyu District.

“I am very impressed with what we saw this afternoon. It is progressing as expected.

“With God’s grace, we are confident that the contractor will have completed and handed over the structure by September 2025.

“I also inspected the construction of the road leading to the building, and the contractor is doing everything possible to ensure that the May 2025 deadline is met,” the minister stated

