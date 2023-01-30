Widows urged to acquire skills to overcome economic hardship

President of Princess Deborah Foundation (PDF), a not-for-profit organisation, Maurice Azubuike Odiete has advised widows to learn skills that will, in turn, enable them to navigate through the economic hardship the country.

Odiete, who is also a professor, gave advice during the 2022 thanksgiving ceremony of the organisation where widows, vulnerable women and children were celebrated in Lagos.

According to him, it is necessary for widows and other vulnerable women in society to acquire skills, describing skill acquisition as a panacea to unemployment and poverty.

“Skill acquisition is ideal particularly now there is a dearth of ‘white collar jobs.’ When a woman acquires a skill such as tailoring, soap making, or cookery, among others, it becomes part of her and with that, she can contribute meaningfully to the growth of her family and that of the nation at large,’’ she said.

On the thanksgiving ceremony which has been an annual celebration since the inception of the organisation some years back, PDF president explained that it aimed to financially support the widows and other vulnerable women in the state.

He further explained that the event which also celebrates youths in Lagos would soon be extended to other parts of Nigeria.

On his part, Lagos State Chairman, Police Campaign Against Cultism and other crimes, advised parents to be watchful over their children, adding that parents are the watchman of their children.

“Parents should also ensure that they train their children from tender age to the university level. They should also take note of those strange signs they see in their children and endeavour to caution them,” he said.

While commending the organisers of the event, he said that the support given to the participants would put smiles on their faces.

National Coordinator, Princess Deborah Foundation, Keyinde Kafayat Olayinka, stressed the need for parents and guardians to create time for their children and wards as the case may be.

Olayinka said: “Some parents are not always there for their children, thereby making it difficult for their children to confide in them. When the youths find themselves in such situation, they can take advice from wrong people that may be detrimental to their souls.’’

On the Foundation which was established some years ago, Olayinka explained that it focuses on women empowerment as well as the academic empowerment of youths in society.

Helen Ede, secretary of PDF, said the event attracted over a thousand widows in Lagos and that it was an opportunity for the organisation to share relief materials and cash to the poor widows and other vulnerable women.