Why we’re making Enugu medical tourism hub of Nigeria – Mbah

…as state college of nursing holds orientation for 283 students

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has explained why he is making huge investment and numerous interventions on the health sector of the State, with particular priority on the primary health sector, saying the efforts are to make Enugu State a tourism hub of the Country.

Governor Mbah, while speaking about the recent upgrade and accreditation of the Enugu State College of Nursing Sciences in order to offer modern and quality-based medical and clinical education, noted that upgrade would would add massively to his administration’s vision to transforming the health sector of the State and make Enugu State a health tourism hub.

The governor, who spoke through Yomi Jaye, his Special Adviser on Health Matters at the 2024 College of Nursing Set Orientation Programme for 283 new students held in Enugu recently, noted that the State was had witnessed unprecedented transformation both in terms of infrastructure and manpower development as well as the hitherto elusive accreditation by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN)

“We have put many things up to ensure that this school attains a collegial status. We have our National Board for Technical Education accreditation, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board accreditation, Federal Ministry of Health accreditation, and of course the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria acreditation.

Read also: Plateau launches sensitisation programme to boost agric marketing, food security

“What this means is that we can play at a very big level, giving each student here a degree that fully covers Nursing, Midwifery, Public Health and Higher National Diploma once they graduate.

“We are working hard to ensure that this college is unique because we rely on you for our numerous healthcare facilities in the state. Therefore, you need to put in your best so that you can represent your school in any environment you may find yourselves tomorrow,” Mbah said.

Peace Ani, the Acting Provost of the College earlier commended the governor for the enormous work he was doing in the College, noting that many structures were currently ongoing both in the Enugu and Awgu campuses, simultaneously.

“Today, I am so happy because this is an epochmaking event where we welcomed the new set of 2024 students that will start their programmes in Nursing. This journey started in August when we received accreditation from the NBTE and Nursing Council.

“We started this orientation where the students were given an overview of the courses they would undertake for the next four years. They were taught by different kinds of people whom we invited to come and integrate them on what it takes to be a nurse,” the Provost said.

Share