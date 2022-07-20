Why we’re aiding growth of cooperatives in Lagos – official

Lola Akande, the commissioner for commerce, industry and cooperatives, Lagos State, says the support being given to cooperative societies by the government is to aid their growth in view of the critical role they play in the economy.

Akande stated this at a news conference, Tuesday, to announce programmes lined up for this year’s commemoration of the International Day of Cooperatives (IDC).

According to the commissioner, the state government recognises the significance of cooperatives, as associations and enterprises through which citizens could effectively improve their lives while contributing to the economic, social, cultural and political advancement of their communities and the state at large.

“As a government, we seek to create an environment in which cooperative societies can participate on an equal footing with other forms of enterprise and develop an effective partnership to achieve their respective goals,” she said.

And to achieve these goals, the commissioner said the Lagos State government was concerned with providing and sustaining a conducive environment for the development of cooperative societies.

To celebrate this year’s IDC with the theme “cooperatives: build a better world”, the commissioner said week-long activities have been lined up from Tuesday, July 19 Sunday, July 24, 2022.

The activities include the commissioning of a community project in Alimosho, Ogba and Agege on Thursday, July 21; Jumaat Service at the Alausa Central Mosque on Friday, July 22, with sporting activities on the same day.

Others are school cooperative club debate, panelist discussion, virtual commissioning of concerned community projects, raffle draw and luncheon/merit award on Saturday, July 23.

Akande that the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu would be the special guest of honour at the event, while there would also be an inspection of exhibition stands.

The event will be concluded on Sunday, July 24, 2022, with a thanksgiving service at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa.