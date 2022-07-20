   
BusinessDay

Nigeria Police Force hikes clearance certificate by 700%

Following a directive from the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerians travelling abroad, including students, are now to pay N40,000 for a Police Character Certificate (PCC), which is a 700 percent increase from the original fee of N5,000.

The PCC which is also known as a police clearance certificate used to cost between N5,000 to N10,000 depending on the location, the police officer providing the certificate or the individual requesting for it.

The PCC is a document issued by the Nigeria Police to certify that an individual does not have a criminal record, criminal conviction, or is trying to evade prosecution for crimes committed in the country.

Also, some organisations in Nigeria request the certificate before giving employment to applicants.

