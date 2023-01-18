Why we pulled back from Sidian Bank’s acquisition- Access Bank

Access Bank plc has cited the failure to fulfil some requisite conditions as the reason for calling off the proposed acquisition of Sidian Bank. The discontinuation ends Access Bank’s binding agreement with Centum to acquire the entire 83.4 percent shareholding held by the investment company in Sidian Bank Ltd.

According to a statement issued by the bank’s parent company, Access Corporation, to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd, “The completion of the proposed transaction was subject to fulfilment or waiver of certain conditions before the long stop date as defined in the transaction agreement. Although regulators have all been supportive in engagements around the transaction, certain conditions precedent including those required of Sidian Bank which were needed to prudently complete the transaction have not been met and the parties were unable to reach an agreement on the variation of these conditions in a manner to deliver the desired outcome for the parties

“Consequently, we hereby notify the Nigerian Exchange Ltd and the investing public that the Sidian acquisition will no longer be completed by the bank.”

Read also: Banks, fintechs tap cashless policy for growth

This development, however, will not affect Access Bank’s drive to promote regional trade finance and other cross-border banking services in the East African Community (EAC) and broader COMESA region as it works towards its vision to be Africa’s gateway to the world. To this end, Access Bank reassures stakeholders of its commitment to pursue responsible opportunities to expand its footprint in Kenya – which represents the largest market and trade corridor in East Africa.