Why we objected to Lekki tollgate reopening- ENDSARS panel member

A member of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of #SARS related abuses and other matters, Bolatito Oduala has said that order by the panel that the Lekki tollgate should be open can not stand because a quorum was not formed when the decision was taken, while the youth representatives were absent.

Oduala in a series of tweets on Sunday, said it was illogical to open the tollgate because only five out of the nine panel member took the decision.

Judge emeritus Doris Okuwobi, alongside four of the nine members of the panel, Saturday upheld the LCC’s application to repossess the plaza after taking arguments from counsel.

Oduala and Temitope Majekodunmi, who are representatives of #EndSARS protesters at the panel, objected to the reopening as a result of LCC’s inability to provide access to their CCTV servers for the forensic expert employed by the panel to authenticate the footage they submitted.

According to him,” Let it be known that today, I and @TemiOanu, dissented to the reopening of the Lekki Toll Gate on the Lagos Panel.

Also, we are of the view that the investigations into the Lekki Toll Gate incidence have barely begun, and so the Lekki Toll Gate should remain shut until full investigations are concluded by the Panel.

“Also the ruling that Lekki Toll Gate should be reopened cannot hold, as a quorum wasn’t formed today with the youth representatives absent. It is also pertinent to note that 5 of 9 can’t form a proper quorum.

“It should also be noted that the ruling did not include our dissenting opinions as members of the panel. This stand is also taken by Ebun Adegboruwa SAN and Ms. Patience Udoh, members of the Civil society group.”