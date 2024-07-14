Why Tinubu’s new Livestock ministry is mired in controversy

…It’s significant step towards addressing longstanding, complex issues – Ogungbemi

The Federal Government’s announcement of a possible creation of Ministry of Livestock Development has sparked widespread criticism and confusion among Nigerians.

Last week, the President announced the possible creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development at the State House, Abuja, during the inauguration of the Renewed Hope Livestock Reform Implementation Committee.

The announcement was met with widespread disapproval by Nigerians who believe that Nigeria needed no such ministry different from Agric ministry.

The major point of controversy is due to lack of clarity surrounding its responsibilities, and the perceived overlap with existing ministries.

It is also believed that at a time Nigeria grapples with numerous challenges, the government must prioritise transparency, accountability, and good governance over political patronage and cronyism.

Critics argue that the creation of the ministry of livestock development will amount to a duplication of efforts with the ministry of agriculture.

Another issue is the lack of clarity surrounding the specific responsibilities of the new ministry, which has fueled fears that the ministry may be used as a tool for political patronage.

The Federal Government had, in a State House release dated Tuesday, July 9, 2024, and signed by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the President on media and publicity, disclosed that the presidential committee on implementation of Livestock Reforms was to address obstacles to agricultural productivity and open up new opportunities to benefit farmers, herders, processors, and distributors in the livestock-farming value chain.

The President appointed former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, as co-chairman of the committee.

Tinubu noted that the traditional method of livestock farming will need to be reviewed and repositioned with the support of stakeholders, which include state governments, in order to open up new opportunities for growth and prosperity.

“The dairy industry contributes significantly to nutrition and food security by supplying essential proteins and vitamins, through milk and its derivatives, such as cheese, yoghurt, and butter.

“Efficient cold-chain logistics is crucial in maintaining the quality and safety of these perishable goods from farms to markets, thereby reducing food waste and ensuring a steady supply,” the statement read.

Olarotimi Ogungbemi, a United State-based researcher told BusinessDay Sunday: “I view the creation of the Ministry of Livestock by the Nigerian Federal Government as a significant step towards addressing the longstanding and complex issues surrounding the herders-farmers crisis in Nigeria.”

According to him, the initiative represents a structured approach to managing the conflicts that have arisen due to the overlapping interests of farmers and herders over land and water resources, which are increasingly scarce due to various environmental and socio-economic factors.

He further said that establishing a dedicated ministry for livestock underscores the government’s commitment to not only regulate but also to sustainably develop and manage livestock resources, which are vital for both economic and nutritional reasons in Nigeria.

“It is crucial, however, that this new ministry operates with a clear mandate to foster dialogue and cooperation between all stakeholders, including local communities, herders, farmers, environmental groups, and regional government bodies.

“The ministry should prioritise the implementation of innovative, inclusive, and sustainable agricultural practices that balance the needs of herders and farmers, reduce conflict, and enhance productivity.

“This includes the development of grazing reserves that are environmentally sustainable, promoting the use of technology in livestock management, and ensuring equitable access to resources,” Ogungbemi said.

Achike Chude, a public commentator told BusinessDay Sunday that the major thrust of the argument against the creation of the ministry was born out of the fact that Nigeria is in a precarious economic situation.

According to him, the public outcry is also on the back of the fact that the President has already created a 40-member cabinet, which is considered to be over-bloated.

He said that the public criticism against the creation of a new ministry was because of the huge economic challenges that the country is facing, and the trillions of Naira that Nigeria continues to borrow.

“And so, what one expected was a very lean budget. If you remember when Obasanjo came in, he also made promises to reduce the ministries in this country. And in his very first term, he actually did.

“But eventually, he bowed to the pressure of political expediency by increasing the number of ministries again before he left power. So, what it means is that in Nigeria, political considerations are a lot of times more important than economic considerations,” he said.

However, he said that considering the president’s position on what the new ministry is expected to achieve, it might be better to give the president a benefit of the doubt.

“I think the primary motivation for the government, from what the President said, is the attempt to resolve the issue of farmers-headers clashes that has taken a toll on human lives and the destruction of farms in the country, thereby imperiling the issues of food production in the country.

“And so, some people would argue that if this is what it takes to save lives, then it is worth it,” he said.

Speaking to the farmers-headers clashes, he said that previous administrations have tried and failed in bringing an end to the clash in the past.

The President has earlier promised to implement the Steve Orosonye report, which seeks to merge some parastatals, departments and agencies of government, which over the years have also become a political issue from administration to administration.

But, Chude thinks the government has not been able to cut down on the number of ministries because of the underlining political implications.

“So, I still agree that the number of ministries in the country are much, and that something needs to be done about it. But at the same time, something radical, something drastic also needed to be done about the farmers-headers clashes.

“In Nigeria, economic considerations pander to political considerations. That is why you have a country that is not exactly right, and that is not in the right direction.

“But for the Ministry of Livestock Production, if it is able to bring a halt to the herders-farmers clashes, then I think I would welcome the creation of this ministry,” Chude said.

He however, said that the government has to go beyond the creation of a new ministry, to tackling other age-long issues associated with herders-farmers clashes.

“The lands that have already been taken over in parts of the country, especially Plateau and Benue states, from what we have heard, that have been taken over by the herdsmen, the Fulani herdsmen, or whoever they are, the government should go all out to recover those lands from the invaders and give it back to the traditional owners of those lands. That is justice and equity,” Chude said.

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) reacting to the development said that it was committed to ensuring that livestock production is turned into a foreign exchange earner for Nigeria.

“We as an association had for years been agitating tooth and nail to actualise the creation of a stand-alone ministry to modernise livestock production system in line with global best practices.

“We assure the Federal Government of our support and commitment to ensure that livestock production is turned into a foreign exchange earner and reduce the farmer/herder conflicts and its related security challenges,” Baba Usman Ngelzarma, MACBAN president, said in a statement.

Daniel Okafor, national president of Potato Farmers Association of Nigeria (POFAN), said that the creation of the ministry was not necessary.

He further said that there were lots of issues surrounding the clashes between farmers and herders, which the government ought to address collectively both at the federal and state levels.

“Creating a ministry without monitoring is just a waste of time. Even the one that is on the ground is not even monitored, and up till now, there is no budget for the sector, and Nigerians are suffering. The Ministry of Livestock is not needed.

“Creating a Ministry of Livestock is to give jobs to the politicians and increase the cost of governance amid the suffering of Nigerians.”