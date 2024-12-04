Why Senate suspended action on tax reform bills

The Senate has directed its Committee on Finance to pause further deliberations on the proposed tax reform bills pending the outcome of a high-level meeting with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin announced the decision during plenary on Wednesday, revealing that a special committee has been formed to address the contentious areas of the bill. The meeting with the AGF is scheduled for Thursday, December 5.

The suspension follows extensive deliberations by lawmakers to resolve disagreements over key provisions of the proposed legislation. The contentious areas have drawn widespread debate among stakeholders in recent days.

In addition, the Senate leadership announced plans to hold a special meeting at the National Assembly, chaired by the Minority Leader, to harmonise lawmakers’ positions.

The meeting aims to ensure that the bill aligns with national priorities while addressing concerns raised by stakeholders.

The special committee tasked with reviewing the bill includes the following members: Abba Moro, Tahir Monguno, Aliero Adamu, Kalu Orji, Dickson Seriake, Zam Titus, Yahaya Abdullahi, Adeola Solomon, Sani Musa, Abiru Mukhail, and the entire leadership of the Senate.

Since their introduction, the tax reform bills have sparked widespread debate, with critics accusing the government of targeting specific regions, particularly in the North, and overburdening Nigerians.

