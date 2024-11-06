Why security is key to driving investment in Nigeria – Tofade

Bisi Tofade, founder of Safelify, has urged the government to improve the security architecture of the country, saying it plays a key role in attracting foreign investment.

He said security and health are primary concerns for those visiting Nigeria and tackling them could improve investment appetite at a time when foreign direct investment has been declining.

Foreign direct investment dropped $119.2 million in the first quarter to $29.83 million in the second quarter of 2024, according to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Capital importation also declined by 22.85 percent from $3.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024

By providing reliable and accessible safety and health services, Tofade said the country will create a secure and conducive environment for both domestic and foreign investors.

As a private sector contribution, he is addressing this by introducing Safelify International, an innovative traveler safety solution designed specifically for individuals, investors, tourists, and diaspora families visiting Nigeria.

The company aims to address the growing demand for reliable support services by offering an integrated platform that includes telehealth, telelegal, and comprehensive airport protocol services.

This initiative is intended to provide travelers with immediate access to medical consultations and legal assistance, enhancing their safety and peace of mind during their journeys in Nigeria.

The platform is designed to eliminate barriers that could compromise traveler safety by leveraging partnerships with hospitals, pharmacies, and relevant institutions across the country.

“Safelify empowers travellers to explore Nigeria with confidence, knowing that they have access to a network of trusted professionals who can assist them in times of need,” Tofade said during a briefing at its Lagos office.

“From medical emergencies to legal advice, the innovative approach is revolutionising the way people travel and live in Nigeria.”

He further explained that the medical resources can provide monthly check-ins for elderly parents, including vital signs and health assessments.

It also covers immediate access to healthcare professionals, including doctors, dentists, and nurses from various countries, especially for travelers.

Under airport protocol services, there is arrival and departure assistance from staff to help with navigation through airport processes, including customs, immigration, and baggage claims, he said.

Tofade also noted that the arrangement of safe and reliable transportation from the airport to accommodations or when temporal and reliable accommodation is needed is equally accessible under its transportation coordination service.

Overall, the platform is committed to empowering travelers with comprehensive resources that ensure a secure, healthy, and enjoyable experience while visiting Nigeria.

