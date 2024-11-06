High-potential Nigerian industries for export and the Size of their markets

It was a chance encounter at a trade fair in Ghana that led Kemi Adeyemi, a Nigerian textile designer, to discover the growing demand for authentic African fabrics across the continent.

Kemi’s discovery underscores a burgeoning reality: Nigeria has untapped industries ready to dominate global and regional markets. As oil revenues continue to be unpredictable, Nigeria’s pivot to diverse exports may rely on these high-potential industries.

Agro-processing: A $7 billion opportunity in Africa alone

Nigeria’s fertile land offers tremendous potential in agriculture, particularly for processed goods. For example, the African Development Bank (AfDB) estimates that Africa imports over $30 billion worth of food annually, a demand Nigerian agro-processors can tap into.

Products like cassava flour, dried ginger, and cashew nuts have shown rising demand across global markets, with Europe being a significant importer. To capture these opportunities, Nigeria must increase its agro-processing capacity. For instance, dried ginger exports alone have seen double-digit growth, with global markets estimated at $3 billion.

Textiles and apparel: Reviving an industry with a $31 Billion African market

The global shift toward sustainable and culturally significant fashion has fueled a renaissance in Nigerian textiles. With AfCFTA, Nigerian textile designers like Kemi have a direct route to export traditional fabrics to African countries where authentic textiles are in demand. The West African textile market alone is valued at $31 billion, presenting an enormous growth opportunity.

Major international buyers are also beginning to explore African fashion trends, further expanding Nigeria’s textile market.

Creative arts and entertainment: Nigeria’s global cultural footprint

Nollywood, Nigeria’s film industry, is now the second largest in the world by volume, producing over 2,500 films annually.

With an estimated value of $7 billion, Nollywood exports, music, and creative arts products are rapidly gaining traction, not only within Africa but globally, especially in the African diaspora. As international streaming platforms embrace African content, Nigeria’s entertainment exports are poised to become a significant revenue generator, with projected revenues potentially reaching $15 billion by 2030.

Information technology and software development

Nigeria’s tech scene has gained substantial momentum over the past decade. With Africa’s largest youth population and a tech-savvy workforce, Nigerian IT firms and software developers are carving out niches, particularly in fintech and e-commerce solutions.

The African fintech market is valued at around $15 billion and is expected to grow by 10-12 per cent annually. Nigerian fintechs like Flutterwave and Paystack have successfully expanded across Africa, demonstrating the sector’s potential to capture regional and even global market share.

Solid minerals: gold and lithium exports to drive new revenue streams

Nigeria’s untapped mineral reserves present an exciting frontier. According to the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Nigeria has estimated gold reserves worth $2 billion and lithium deposits that could attract attention from the global tech industry. The global lithium market, which feeds into the production of batteries for electric vehicles, is expected to reach $8 billion by 2030, and Nigeria’s share in this market could drive substantial foreign exchange earnings.

By focusing on these key industries, Nigeria can establish a more resilient and diversified export economy. The potential of these sectors goes beyond boosting foreign exchange earnings; they also present a powerful opportunity to create jobs, reduce poverty, and foster sustainable economic growth.

