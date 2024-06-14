Why Nigerians’ living conditions must be enhanced – Mike Omeri

As Nigeria marked 25 years of uninterrupted democratic governance, Nigerians should be empowered to enjoy every democratic principle and be allowed to freely participate in activities that will enhance their living conditions going forward.

A frontline member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, Mike Omeri, stated this in a statement issued to newsmen, in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day in Lafia.

He noted that one of the negative tendencies of the country’s democracy, that hinders its growth was bad governance, hence moving away from tendencies that might truncate Nigeria’s democratic journey.

Omeri, who was the former Director General of, the National Orientation Agency (NOA), advocated for justice for all Nigerians and called on the present crop of leaders to uphold the vision of the country’s founding fathers’ which was hinged on selflessness and patriotism.

He called on leaders to work towards utilizing the nation’s resources, and resuscitating the ailing institutions, against all odds for the benefit of the people, saying, Nigeria has the capacity and strength to overcome its challenges.

“As we mark 25 years of uninterrupted civil rule in Nigeria, we salute the courage and determination of those who paved the way for the democratic governance we are experiencing today.

“We must continue to honour their memory and pledge to uphold the principles for which they stood, by ensuring that citizens continue to enjoy the freedom of choices, access to justice and rule of law as enshrined in democratic principles.

“But beyond that, our people must be empowered to have decent lives by making our resources work in their interest and giving them opportunities to participate in economic activities at all levels.

“We have the capacity, the strength to overcome challenges that hinder our progress and strive towards a more inclusive, equitable, and prosperous society.

“Let us remain committed to the Democratic tenet by saying no to manipulative tendencies of those that are out to rule at all course”, the former NOA boss said.

Omeri, therefore called on Nigerians to remain resolute in the collective journey to sustain democratic governance in the face of daunting challenges confronting citizens.

He particularly called on the people of Nasarawa State to remain steadfast in their commitment to democratic ideals of unity, peace, and development and stressed the importance of tolerance, and mutual respect among the people to be able to navigate the challenges bedevilling the nation.

“In Nasarawa State, we must strive harder to redeem the significant strides that are fast eluding the peaceful citizens by standing firm, strengthening our democratic institutions, promoting unity, peace and ensuring active participation of all our people in the democratic process.

“I do not doubt that Our people will remain genuinely committed to collective resolve for a genuine fight for our right devoid of rancour and acrimony.”