Why Medical, dental consultants may go on strike in three weeks

The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has given the Federal Government a deadline of 21 days to fulfill its demands or brace for potential industrial unrest.

This was disclosed in a communique signed by Victor Makanjuola, the President, MDCAN, and Yemi Raji, Secretary-General, MDCAN; released Tuesday at the conclusion of its National Executive Council gathering held virtually.

According to the council, the government has been unsuccessful in resolving the ongoing disputes with the National Association of Resident Doctors, further hindering Nigerians’ from accessing quality healthcare in the county..

“This error has resulted in the complete exclusion of the clinical lecturers (Honorary Consultants) from benefiting from the upward review. The commencement date for the new circular was agreed to be January 1, 2023, rather than June 1, 2023,” the communique read.

“We believe this error will be corrected without delay. The recent upward review of CONMESS did not take into consideration the consequences of the fuel subsidy removal and exponential inflation that has pervaded our socio-economic space in the past three months,”

“Despite our association’s decision to keep faith with the engagement and negotiations with the National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission for more than two years regarding the correction of the shortfalls in remuneration for Clinical Lecturers (Honorary Consultants), the issue is yet to be conclusively addressed by the Federal Government,” the medical practitioners said according to Punch.

The consultants also called for the review of the revised CONMESS circular and the issuance of a new circular that reflects the agreed percentage on Basic Salary and allowances, excluding hazard allowance, Punch reported.