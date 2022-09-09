Why inauguration of Abia Ohanaeze Ndigbo exco has been delayed – Nwankwo

Okey Nwankwo, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo president, Abia State chapter, has said that the delay in the formal inauguration of the executive of the state chapter by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu was as a result of the demise of two outstanding members of the Igbo Apex Socio-cultural organisation, Ukpai Agwu Ukpai, former deputy chief of staff to the governor, and Solomon Ogunji, former commissioner for Environment.

Nwankwo gave the explanation over the weekend in Umuahia during the stakeholders’ meeting of the organisation which attracted members from the 17 Local government Areas of the state, in preparation for the formal inauguration of the executives coming up next month (October).

He noted that after their election into office early last year, the inauguration could not hold because the Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation and people of Abia in general were in mourning mood because of the demise of the two chieftains of the organisation.

He commended Governor Ikpeazu for the prevailing level of peace and security in the state and charged security agencies to continue to beef up security now that electioneering campaign is around the corner.

Nwankwo advised all political parties to play the game by the rules because the state belongs to all no matter their political affiliations to ensure that peace continues to reign supreme in the state.

He congratulated Ikpeazu on the 31st anniversary of the state for his numerous achievements, particularly in road infrastructure and human capacity development since he assumed office seven years ago.

“Abia has come to stay since its creation by the military administration of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida. Military and civilian rulers have come and gone but Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is in the saddle. We will continue to get more leaders as the state ages gracefully,” he said.

The state Ohanaeze leader noted that Ndigbo have played vital role in the growth and unity of Nigeria in the past and have continued to contribute immensely, in all spheres of human endeavour, for the development of all parts of Nigeria.