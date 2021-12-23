Why I shelved plans to privatize state industries – Ayade

Ben Ayade, Cross River state governor, says the state government has shelved plans to privatize the over thirty industries built by his administration.

The governor disclosed this during his end of year interaction with the media in the state.

Some of the industries established by the Ayade-led administration include the state garment factory, the ultramodern rice mill, cocoa processing factory, the rice seeds and seedlings factory, noodles factory and CallyAir, a state-owned airline.

Ayade said although most indigenes of the state were in favor of privatization of the industries, there were, however, a few who gave negative connotations to the plan.

He said he choose to listen to the voices of the few for a number of reasons, including the fact that he does not want his name amongst those who sold government assets.

According to him, “These Industries are set, the beneficiation pathways have been articulated and addressed, it is now to get the operators. Public sentiment is against privatization and my father says, ‘do not privatize’, even in his greater beyond because when you sell government assets to an individual in the African sense ‘you don’t carry government property.’

“So we are trying to put a structure in place which is more like a management system. I did a referendum. For the first time the government subjected its decision to a referendum. In spite of the fact that there is a provision in the privatization law of 2007, I decided to withhold my powers and allow five percent of the public opinion to prevail. Which is that we should not privatize any of these Industries.“

Continuing, the governor recollected a discussion he had with his father concerning public service:

“My father said to me in his dying moment, ‘ Son, as I’m going to part from this world, if you cannot add to the quality and value of my name please don’t denigrate it.’ So Ayade is not going to be counted among those who sold government assets and that is why I am not going to privatize.

“So let whoever becomes the next governor decide what happens to them but my job has been completed. I have functional factories. I will only put in place a temporary management structure in place pending when the new government comes in.”

He said the decision not to privatize is not the right decision but the correct decision.

“It is not the right decision but it is the correct decision. It is not right because for the prosperity of those factories we needed to send them into the private sector for the people to invest more money but it is the correct decision because it’s politically the right thing to do otherwise you will say Ayade has sold them to his friend, brother, Uncle or sister.

“So let another governor come and do it where he will not be accused because he is innocent, he didn’t create the idea. But truly, the pathway to development of this State is for our people to rally round the government,” he concluded.