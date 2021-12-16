NEPC trains Cross River youths on non-oil export

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) Calabar Export Assistant Office has trained over one hundred youths on non-oil Export as part of measures for youths to take active involvement in the economic diversification drive.

Declaring the One Day Workshop on Youth Inclusiveness in Non-Oil Export Activities the State Promotion Adviser Emmanuel Etim said the youthful population of Nigeria is one of the greatest assets of the country in its economic diversification agenda.

Etim who was represented by the Chief Trade Promotion Officer Sylvia Adeneye said it’s pertinent to mainstream them into the nation,s economic activities to curb youth restiveness.

She stated that the NEPC searchlight is been, at this time on youths for active involvement in the economic value chain.

According to Adeneye, the NEPC has been at the forefront of drumming support for the diversification of the Nigerian economy away from oil by fostering a market-oriented and private sector-driven economy by registering and matching Nigerian Exporters with potential buyers, providing information Export training and Seminars.

In a paper presentation, Raymond Ikulajuolu of NEPC Export Office Abuja on Mainstreaming of Nigeria Youths into the Non-oil Export value chain stated that unemployment in the 4th quarter of 2020 rose to 33.3 percent.

Raymond whose paper was presented by Sylvia Adeneye said 28.2 percent in the corresponding year were under unemployed.

Ani Iton trade and export consultant with over twenty years of experience advised the Youths to change their mindset, and be creative.

She said there’s about three market, domestic, regional, and International.

Urging the youths to take advantage of AFCFTA and key into these market

Also sharing his own experience Okon Asam of Bafarana Nigeria Ltd said Export is the best way to go for the Nigerian youths.

“Export improves your life, you may not have a registered company but key into the NEPC,” he urged potential exporters