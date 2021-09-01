Why I sacked power, Agric Ministers- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, relieved the Minsters of Power, Sale Mamman and his Agriculture and Rural Development counterpart, Sabo Nanono of their jobs, citing needs to “strengthen weak areas, close gaps and reinvigorate the cabinet”

In a move, which the President said will continue, he recalled how the government had organized a retreat to bring returning and new members up to speed on the accomplishments, challenges and lessons drawn from my first term in Office and to emphasise the 9 priority areas of government for the second term.

President Buhari noted that two years and some months into the second term of the current administration, and following an independent review of projects and programs implementation under the current administration, the move became necessary to strengthen weak areas and close gaps and reinvigorate the cabinet.

The President described change as “the only factor that is constant in every human endeavour” added that “ as this administration approaches its critical phase in the second term, I have found it essential to reinvigorate this cabinet in a manner that will deepen its capacity to consolidate legacy achievements”

According to him, “These significant review steps have helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public good to Nigerians.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement that followed, announced the deployment of the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abubakar, to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, while the Minister of State for Works, Abubakar Aliyu, takes over as Power Minister.

The President noted that the “self-review has taken firm roots through sector Reporting during Cabinet meetings and at Retreats.”

The President said the changes were sequel to the “tradition of subjecting our projects and programs implementation to independent and critical self-review” through sector reporting during Cabinet meetings and at retreats.

He announced that he personally met with the departing members “to thank them for their contributions to discussions in cabinet and the invaluable services rendered to the nation.”

“Today, effectively marks their last participation in the Federal Executive Council deliberations and I wish them the best in all future endeavours.

“In due course, substantive nominations will be made to fill the consequential vacancies in accordance with the requirements of the constitution.

Accordingly, a few cabinet changes, marking the beginning of a continuous process, have been approved”

“Finally, I wish to reiterate once more, that this process shall be continuous”