Why I am empowering 3000 Ningi women, by Bauchi Speaker

Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y. Suleiman has said he had floated an empowerment programme for women in Ningi Central Constituency to enable them to contribute to the overall development of the state.

The empowerment programme, which will commence Saturday, March 4, 2023, tagged, ‘Women Support & Awareness Creation on Family Hygiene’ is also supported by family and friends of the Speaker from home and in the diaspora.

According to a statement signed by the lawmaker, the multiplier effect of empowering women in society cannot be overemphasized.

“In our desired quest to continually improve and prioritise the welfare of our people in Ningi Constituency most especially, the women folk — the Ningi 2023 women support & awareness creation seeks to empower our women in order to ensure that we extend maximum social benefits & equality to them.

“In addition, we recognize & uphold the vital significance of empowering women as it has the possibility of consequential general impact on the entire community, hence, the importance of this endeavour cannot be overemphasized.

“This is also because women occupy a position of excellence in any democratic society and deserve to be respected and treated as such.

“In light of the above, arrangements have been completed to flag up Women Support and Awareness Programme, where about 3000 women are targeted; with a view to further promoting our ambitious efforts towards enhancing their welfare and ensuring their maximum integration into our democratic polity through our positive interventions.

“We have been doing it and we shall not relent in our efforts to make sure Ningi and Bauchi State women are at the forefront in our development agenda,” he said.