Why FG should intensify war against corruption in states, LGAs

The Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC) has tasked the Nigerian government to intensify its fight against corruption in states and local government areas (LGAs), if the country must win the war against the menace.

Sadiq Radda, the executive secretary, PACAC, who made this known in Abuja while giving an update on the fight against corruption, pointed out that 48 percent of the monthly allocation by the federal government goes to states and LGAs, hence the need for the anti-corruption war to be taken seriously at that level to ensure a more robust war.

He noted that the war against corruption has been concentrated at the federal level, but should change.

Itse Sagay, chairman, PACAC, while addressing the press on successes recorded in the anti-graft war informed that the total recovered assets under the president Muhammadu Buhari administration has been recycled into the budget to uplift the oppressed and most vulnerable victims of corruption.

He said total recoveries are hovering around the N1 trillion mark, and the beneficiaries include the young unemployed youths, young school children who are enjoying one free nutritional meal a day at school, extremely poor families who now receive the conditional cash transfer of N10,000 a month and women, youths, farmers, etc.

“So the recovered loot is pumped back into the lives of the most vulnerable Nigerians, in order to transform them into proud productive Nigerians, who will end up as employers themselves, contributing to the development of Nigeria.

“Now the most recent recoveries are being pumped into the completion of the 2nd Niger Bridge, a colossal national project, and other major infrastructural undertakings,” the chairman said.

According to Sagay, one striking contribution of PACAC in the war against corruption is the Committee’s concentration on Illicit Financial Flows. He added that the impact of PACAC’s activities can be seen in the renewed energy of the Anti-Corruption Agencies (ACAs’) fight against corruption and the achievements of the agencies since the establishment of the committee in 2015.

The chairman informed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has convicted more than 3000 corrupt persons within the last seven years, recovered Abacha lost from USA, Switzerland, UK, others to the tune of $1 billion . In 2021 alone, he said the EFCC recovered assets totalling N152 billion and $386 million.

On the other hand, the chairman noted that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has recovered N118.02 billion and concluded 3, 852 assets since 2019, among other achievements.

“Given these phenomenal achievements of the anti-corruption agencies in the fight against corruption in the last seven years, I find the popular denial that the Buhari Administration has achieved giant strides in the fight against corruption irritating.

“The popular, cheap and dishonest refrain is not just that corruption has not been decimated, but that it is even worse now than before 2015. This is purely a self-indulgent lie and expression of hatred rather than true belief. In this sad state of denial, these people partner with Transparency International, a foreign and colonial outfit established to destroy the self-esteem of developing, particularly, African Countries.

“In the light of the above, Nigerians should in true conscience give this government credit for its unprecedented achievements in the war against corruption. I think President Buhari and Vice-president Osinbajo deserve a huge vote of thanks for their phenomenal achievements in the fight against corruption.,” he added.

Sagay, also dismissed the 2021 Report of the United States of America (USA) on corruption in Nigeria stating that the report is not a reflection of the reality on ground.

The chairman explained that the report fails to acknowledge that today, there are many safeguards like IPPIS, BVN, TSA, Transparency Portal, Whistleblowing Policy, better Banking regulations, assets declaration, etc that have remarkably reduced corruption in Nigeria.

The chairman further called for more collaboration and support from the judiciary and the National Assembly to further boost the fight against corruption. He added that the state governors and local government areas need to show more commitment to the fight against corruption to make it inclusive, comprehensive and total.