Why enhanced background checks in recruitment is critical – PSC chair

Hashimu Argungu, chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), has emphasised the need for thorough background checks in the nation’s recruitment processes to ensure the selection of qualified individuals for national service.

Argungu, in a statement by Ikechukwu Ani, the commission’s head of press and public relations, on Thursday, stressed the importance of aligning individuals’ skills and knowledge with job demands to ensure effective recruitment.

He spoke at the 6th edition of the PSC’s “Arena of Knowledge” weekly lecture series held in Abuja.

“Recruitment must be meticulously planned to achieve objectives such as acquiring the best skills and ensuring democratic processes,” Argungu stated.

He noted that successful recruitment was challenging if job roles were not clearly defined and emphasised the need for precise matching of skills and roles.

The PSC boss also noted that comprehensive background checks should include educational history, previous employment, criminal records, and public records such as birth, marriage, and divorce details.

“It is crucial to secure the right people with the right skills in the right place at the right time,” he said.

Sunday Garuba, assistant director in the department of human resource management, also addressed the lecture series. He discussed the critical nature of hiring and firing in the public sector, noting that adherence to established rules and guidelines is essential for merit, transparency, and fairness.

Garuba said the public service rules (PSR) provided a framework for effective hiring practices that attract top talent and fair firing procedures that maintain accountability.

“By following due process and upholding public service principles, we can build a competent and responsive civil service,” he stated.