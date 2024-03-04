Why cost of essential commodities must decrease alongside fall in dollar price – Adeoye

As the dollar-to-Naira exchange rate showing signs of improvement, Laja Adeoye, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Fendini, developer of Rayfield Gardens City Estate, has urged traders to adjust their prices accordingly.

According to Adeoye, the downward movement of the dollar presents an opportunity for the cost of essential commodities to decrease, offering relief to consumers grappling with the economic fallout of recent events.

“As the Naira strengthens, it is imperative that the benefits of this stabilization are passed on to the average Nigerian through lower prices for essential goods and services.

The skyrocketing prices of staple goods such as rice and cement have been particularly alarming, with rice prices soaring from N45,000 to as high as N75,000 and cement prices increasing from N4,500 to around N15,000 in many areas. These price hikes have caused widespread discontent among the populace, largely driven by the upward shift in the Forex market.

Reacting to the present economic situation in the country, Adeoye said in recent weeks, ordinary Nigerians have endured severe economic hardship due to the soaring prices of essential commodities such as food, building materials, and other daily necessities.

“This predicament was exacerbated by the sharp increase in the exchange rate, with the value of $1 (dollar) reaching nearly N2,000.

“Thankfully, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intervened to stabilize and halt the free fall of the Naira, which had been under immense pressure. Financial experts attribute the Naira’s depreciation against the dollar to manipulations in the foreign exchange (FX) market, particularly on trading platforms like Binance, where FX prices are allegedly being artificially inflated, leading to significant price discrepancies in the Bureau De Change (BDC) ecosystem.

“The Nigerian government responded with measures aimed at curbing the manipulation of FX and cryptocurrency trading platforms. This included banning these platforms and cracking down on illegal trading activities, as evidenced by videos circulating online showing security agencies apprehending BDC operators across various states.

“In response to these developments, the CBN, led by Governor Yemi Cardoso, implemented sweeping reforms in the BDC sector. Tier 1 operators are now required to have a minimum capitalization of N2 billion, while tier 2 operators need N500 million, effectively barring unlicensed entities from engaging in BDC operations.

As a result of these interventions, he stated that there has been a gradual reversal in the Naira’s downward spiral against the dollar.

The exchange rate stands at $1 to N1,300, although future fluctuations remain unpredictable.