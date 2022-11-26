Why Abians should choose Ikonne, Ikpeazu as governor, senator – Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze scribe

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has described Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, as a visionary South-East leader and seasoned administrator with a strong personality, worthy to represent Ndigbo at the Senate in 2023.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo observed that for 22 years of democracy in Nigeria, that Abia South senatorial zone has been underrepresented in the Senate, by individuals who are fame, and fortune seekers, irrespective of the fact that they had occupied the lofty positions like the president and minority leader in the Senate and still Abia South senatorial zone is ranked the least in terms of attraction of federal projects and infrastructure development for the last 22 years in the region.

They argued that these ugly trends should be terminated in 2023 with a change in the representative for the Senatorial seat in Abia South, stating that Okezie Ikpeazu is the Igbo anointed candidate for Senate.

Okechukwu Isiguzoro, secretary-general, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide made the call, Friday, when he received two political and cultural organisations-the Mgborogwu Abia Movement and Ukwa Democratic Alliance for Ikpeazu, at his residence, in Ntighauzor Autonomous Community, in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

Read also: 2023: APC doubts feasibility of electronic transmission of results

The Ohanaeze scribe insisted that Uche Ikonne’s credentials tower above others, as he can be best described as the new Michael Okpara of Abia, who is tested and trusted to take Abia to the next level, saying that Ikonne, a professor, will win the 2023 Abia guber elections and Okezie Ikpeazu is the big Igbo masquerade to represent Abia South senatorial zone in the Senate.

Idika Uduma-Oji, the state president of Mgborogwu Abia Movement, had earlier called on the apex Igbo cultural organisation (Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide) to ensure that Uche Ikonne emerges as the next Governor of Abia State, based on the Abia Charter of Equity that favors Abia central zone, the Ngwa axis, and based on Ikonne’s track records of accomplishment in public service and as an erudite scholar of repute.

He observed that Ikonne will consolidate on the democratic gains of Ikpeazu’s administration.

This is as Jacob Adiele, chairman, Ukwa Ngwa Democratic Alliance for Ikpeazu, also called on the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to quit their political neutrality and nonpartisanship posture and engage the populace to make sure that credible leaders emerge in 2023, to end rascals occupying public and political offices in the South-East zone.

Adiele complimented the Ohanaeze scribe for his roles in championing the campaigns to see that Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential candidate emerges, as the winner of 2023 Presidential election and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu wins the Abia South Senatorial seat,

“This is the first time Ohanaeze is getting it right, by mobilizing for Peter Obi for President and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for Senate,” Adiele said.

One of the highlights of the visit was an inspection of the ongoing road construction on the Agalaba Ring Road, by the two organisations and they expressed satisfaction with the level of work going on in the second phase of the road construction and called for speedy work during the dry season.