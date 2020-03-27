WHO warns against lifting social distancing measures too soon

The World Health Organisation (WHO)Director-General Adhanom Ghebreyesus strongly warns against lifting social distancing measures too soon on Wednesday.
“The last thing any country needs is to open schools and businesses, only to be forced to close them again because of a resurgence,” he said.
Ghebreyesus said, Aggressive measures to find, isolate, test, treat and trace are not only the best and fastest way out of extreme social and economic restrictions – but also to prevent them. This is especially relevant for many countries with vulnerable health systems.
“Although we’re especially concerned about vulnerable countries, all countries have vulnerable populations, incl. older people. They carry the collective wisdom of our societies and we need to work together to protect them from the coronavirus and to ensure their needs are being met,” he said.
