WHO issues 10-year plan to end neglected tropical diseases

A new roadmap by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for neglected tropical diseases (NTDS) proposes ambitious targets and innovative approaches to tackling 20 diseases which thrive in areas where access to quality health services, clean water and sanitation is limited.

Targets include the eradication of dracunculiasis (guinea worm), yaws and a 90 percent reduction in the need for treatment for NTDS by 2030.

“Ending the neglect to attain the Sustainable Development Goals: a roadmap for neglected tropical diseases 2021-2030,” aims to accelerate programmatic action and renew momentum by proposing concrete actions focused on integrated platforms for delivery of interventions, and thereby improve programme cost-effectiveness and coverage, was endorsed by the World Health Assembly (WHA73(33) in November 2020.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of WHO, said if the world is to end the scourge of neglected tropical diseases, something has to be done urgently and differently.

“This means injecting new energy into our efforts and working together in new ways to get prevention and treatment for all these diseases, to everyone who needs it,” he said.

However, the roadmap is designed to address critical gaps across multiple diseases by integrating and mainstreaming approaches and actions within national health systems, and across sectors.

“At its core, this roadmap aims to put people first. It involves working across sectors in delivering programmes for all the 20 NTDS and promote equity and country ownership” said Mwelecele Ntuli Malecela, Director, WHO Department of Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases.

He said to do so, programmes have to be sustainable with measurable outcomes, backed by adequate domestic financing.

WHO highlighted that the 2030 targets roadmap, developed through a wide consultative process involving countries, partners, stakeholders, the scientific community and academia, provides opportunities to evaluate, assess and adjust programmatic actions as and when needed over the next decade, by setting clear targets and milestones.

The WHO noted that another distinct feature was to drive greater ownership by national and local governments, including communities.

“The overarching 2030 global targets are reduced by 90 percent the number of people requiring treatment for NTDS; at least 100 countries to have eliminated at least one NTD; eradicate two diseases (dracunculiasis and yaws) and reduce by 75 percent the disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) related to NTD.

Additionally, the roadmap will track 10 cross-cutting targets and disease-specific targets that include a reduction by more than 75 percent in the number of deaths from vector-borne NTDS such as dengue, leishmaniasis and others, promote full access to basic water supply, sanitation and hygiene in areas endemic for NTDS and achieve greater improvement in collecting and reporting NTD data disaggregated by gender.