What to know about Ike Ekweremadu’s case

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife were remanded in custody in London on Thursday with allegations of trying to harvest the organ of a 15-year-old boy, the BBC and police said.

According to the BBC, the four-term senator and his wife were charged with conspiracy to arrange “travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting, police said”.

The Metropolitan Police said that they got information that alleged plan following reports made of possible offences under modern slavery legislation. The child involved has been taken to safety and work was under way to provide additional support.

Read also: Ex-senator, Ike Ekweremadu, wife arrainged for organ trafficking

The couple appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in London where the court was told the child involved was a 15-year-old boy, the BBC reported.

The prosecution told the court that the Attorney General’s consent was required for the case to proceed because of jurisdictional issues, the BBC added, and the couple were remanded in custody until the next court appearance on July 7.