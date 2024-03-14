What to know about Aig-Imoukhuede, Access Holdings’ new Board Chairman

Access Holdings Plc announced Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede as its Non-Executive Chairman on Wednesday, following the passing of Herbert Wigwe, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede has carved a niche for himself in leadership, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. As one of Nigeria’s most prominent figures in business and finance, Aig-Imoukhuede has left a mark on various industries, inspiring countless individuals along the way.

Early Life and Education: Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede was born on November 2, 1966, in Ibadan, Nigeria. He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Benin and later attended Harvard Business School, where he earned an MBA.

Banking Career: Aig-Imoukhuede rose to prominence as the former CEO of Access Bank PLC, one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions. Under his leadership, Access Bank underwent a remarkable transformation, becoming one of Africa’s largest banks.

Leadership: During his tenure at Access Bank, Aig-Imoukhuede spearheaded numerous initiatives that propelled the bank to unprecedented heights. His strategic vision and innovative approach revolutionized the Nigerian banking landscape.

Aig-Imoukhuede is a co-founder of the Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), a non-profit organization focused on promoting good governance and public sector excellence in Africa. Through AIG, he is dedicated to nurturing future leaders and driving sustainable development across the continent.

He is also the founder and chairman of Coronation Capital, an investment holding company with interests in various sectors, including healthcare, education, and technology, aimed to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in Africa.

Aig-Imoukhuede is deeply committed to philanthropy and social impact. He established the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, which focuses on education, healthcare, and youth empowerment initiatives. His philanthropic efforts have touched the lives of countless individuals across Nigeria.

Advocate for Education, Youth Empowerment: Aig-Imoukhuede is a staunch advocate for education and believes in its transformative power. Through his foundation, he has championed various educational initiatives aimed at improving access to quality education for underprivileged children in Nigeria.

Aig-Imoukhuede has been a vocal advocate for youth empowerment and entrepreneurship. He believes in harnessing the talents and creativity of young people to drive economic growth and development.

He envisions a prosperous and sustainable future for Africa, driven by innovation, entrepreneurship, and good governance. Through his various endeavours, he continues to work tirelessly towards realizing this vision, inspiring hope and optimism across the continent.

Global Recognition: Aig-Imoukhuede’s contributions to business and philanthropy have earned him widespread recognition and accolades. He has been honored with numerous awards, including the prestigious Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede exemplifies visionary leadership, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. His journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring leaders and entrepreneurs across Africa and beyond. As he continues to make a profound impact in various spheres, his legacy will undoubtedly endure for generations to come.