What next, coach? offers business grants to celebrate the launch of their membership community

What Next, Coach?, a business support platform focused on helping small businesses become medium-scale enterprises, officially launches its membership community on Tuesday 30th June 2020.

The membership platform offers benefits such as funding, business coaching, real access to business mentors and advisors, discounted workshops and much more which are all designed to equip its members to scale with better financial, technological, operational and management structures.

“A lot of the advice and information currently out there, for small businesses, from most coaches and consultants are designed to keep these business owners playing small”, says Stephanie Anyamele, Founder of What Next, Coach? “We’re pulling together tailored resources, opportunities and expertise to help these small businesses achieve scale, become more attractive to investors and have widespread economic and social impact.”

What Next, Coach? has also partnered with top brands like DIYlaw, Prospa, Sprout Digital and Sycamore to exclusive member offers on business essentials.

To celebrate the official launch of their membership community, 3 businesses will be given a grant of N50,000 each. To stand a chance of being selected, you must be a member on their annual subscription by Sunday, 5th July 2020. Winners will be announced on Monday 6th July, 2020.

To learn more or join the platform today from as low as N6,450 per quarter or N21,500 per year, visit www.whatnextcoach.com/membership. You can also follow What Next, Coach? on Instagram and Twitter to stay updated.