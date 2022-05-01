What if you were Mister President?

Dateline: July 25, 2000. That was the memorable day that the pertinent question riffled through my mind-“what would you do if you were the president of Nigeria?’’ That was some 22 years ago. My dear reader, have you ever given a thought to that all-important question? Yes, you should.

It is easy to be a spectator at the political arena- to sit down there in the stadium to watch the thrills and frills of the exciting events as they unfold. It is also easy to criticize and castigate the active participants as they exhibit their talents in the field of play.

But the million-naira question is what does it really take to be one of them and possibly the captain or pilot in the ship of state for both your political party and the country at large? These were my thoughts back then.

“We believe firmly that there will be no future for us Nigerians unless our federation represents a truly united nation; loyal to our people, loyal our common interests, without regard for our differences in faith or religion’’ -Sir Ahmadu Bello, of blessed memory (then Premier of the Northern Region)

Let me confess the truth however, that while I was much younger I hated politics with an abiding passion. That is especially so the Nigerian version characterized by tales of treachery, subterfuge, blackmail, greed, violence and of course, loaded lies!

But with time one has come to realise and in fact, admit that like it or not, one cannot divorce himself completely from the attendant effects of the volts of idiosyncrasies, antics and political gambits of those who hold the reins of office and dictate which side the levers of power should swing to.

Come to think about it, who am I? I am but one of the 120 million Nigerians alive. Statistically, I am an insignificant drop in the vast ocean of competing waves of dreams, desires and deliberations that define the entity called Nigeria.

Who knows about one obscure, science-trained citizen whose unquenchable passion for the creative arts has assisted him to churn out over 40 books in the genres of poetry, short stories, novels, plays and motivation, most of which are gathering dust in several publishing houses here in Nigeria and beyond our stormy shores? As the American writer, Alex Baldwin would rightly describe: ‘Nobody Knows My Name’.

The first step I will take therefore, is to toe the line of the Biblical King Solomon- the wisest and richest leader who ever lived, to fervently pray for God’s divine guidance, insight and character to govern a complex country such as Nigeria, right. I will also need the humility of the late Julius Nyerere as well as the courage and iconic patriotic fervor of Nelson Mandela, as Nigeria’s president.

To hit the ground running, my first port of call will be none other than good old EDUCATION. O yes! No nation can rise above its literacy level. With my 25 years’ experienceas an educationist I have come to realize that much of our current socio-economic woes are traceable to our grossly deficient educational policies and their implementation, or not, right from our family unit, with not many broken homes. They are therefore, long overdue for a thorough review or complete overhaul.

To forge ahead as a progressive nation, we have to begin with the focus on the teachers’ welfare. They act as the catalysts for relevant knowledge impartation, as well as parents to their pupils and students outside of their homes. They should be well motivated to give their best.

We also have to go back to our cultural roots. We have to integrate our much-cherished but long-abandoned traditional values and morals, such as hard work, honesty, humility, seeking the common interest, the respect for elders as well as that for the sanctity and protection of human life.

Read also: Business community describes president it wants to Buhari

From the primary school level, through the secondary to the tertiary institutions, all the pupils/students would be taught to value other people’s lives, as much as they cherish theirs. They should become their brothers’ keepers at all times. In the end, these will reduce the high incidents of sundry social vices and crimes such as armed robbery, rape, kidnapping for ransom and acts of terrorism.

The other significant aspect is of skills acquisition. I can vividly recall that while growing up in the rural setting of Oboroke-Ihima, then in Kabba Province back in the mid ‘50s and early ‘60s the citizens were actively engaged in productive ventures such as cloth weaving, tie-and dye,painting, sculpture, making of mats, baskets, pots, hoes and cutlasses. That was apart from farming. They may be outdated now but they all certainly have their modern technological variants, especially in fashion designs, photography, architecture and mechatronics.

In addition, I will be at the driving seat for the re-introduction of compulsory practical agriculture for all students as it was done by Tai Solarin when he founded Mayflower School, Ikenne, Ogun state back in the sixties.

The difference, this time around is to add modern impetus so that the students will benefit from the knowledge of the application of organic farming, the use of early-maturing, disease-resistant, high yielding seedlings. They will impart such relevant knowledge of modern agricultural techniques to the rural farmers as extension farmers.

With that firmly in place, no student would graduate from school and start to look for job. Instead, they should become their own bosses.

And talking about AGRICULTURE, with the aim to ensure food security, my administration will do everything humanly possible to focus on the rural farmers as earlier stated.

Areas of core competence and availability of agricultural products of the six geo-political zones will be identified. With the assistance of the state and federal governments, adequate funds will be made available directly to the farmers through effective corporative societies.

Also, with the knowledge and application of modern farming techniques in the value chain of processing, preservation and protective packaging buoyed with stable power supply and good access roads, wastage of food will be drastically reduced from the 40 per cent to a minimal level.

Not only will there be increase in local production of sundry food items such as yams, cassava, maize, rice, beans, oil palm, cocoa and cashew nuts but many will be processed and packaged to international standards for export. That will be far better than it was in the sixties. And that brings me to the critical issue of the economy.

Though the subject of economics was not part of our school curriculum amongst the courses in the sixties, it does not take rocket science to understand that Nigeria, awesomely blessed with abundant agricultural and solid mineral resources should be the industrial hub of the African continent. It should be obvious that as one of the top-ten crude oil producing countries in the world and with four refineries has no business importing the refined variety.

The root causes of corruption will be tackled frontally and anyone found culpable will be made to face the full wrath of the law. Put simply, I will step on the mightiest toes, if only that would serve the national interest! (To be continued)