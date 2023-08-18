We’ve nothing to do with Adeleke’s caretaker appointment- Osun APC caucus

A caucus within the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osun State chapter, “The OMOLUABI Caucus” has dissociated itself from any of its members appointed to the local government caretaker committee by the Governor Ademola Adeleke-led Peoples Democratic (PDP) government.

Adelowo Adebiyi, a former chairman of APC, and chairman of the defunct The Osun Progressives (TOP) disclosed this in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday.

Adebiyi, a loyalist of ex-minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, maintained that the caucus never entered an agreement of any form with the PDP-led government in the state that may warrant compensation.

“We wish to state that whosoever that has been appointed into political offices by the Adeleke’s administration got such, practically on his or her individual’s connection and influence, and not on behalf of Omoluabi, or as compensation for defunct The Osun Progress (TOP) or Omoluabi caucus.

“We restated unequivocally that at no time did the defunct TOP enter into any agreement with the PDP to work for it; which might warrant the erroneous compensation as being falsely spread by the mischief makers. But we know that the mischief makers have programmed their mind to continue smearing our caucus’s reputation as part of their various failed attempt to denigrate our patron, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

“To us, the issue involved in the Osun APC crisis is based on the fundamental well-being of the party and its purposeful usefulness for the sake of its establishment and pursuit, and not for any personal pursuit.

“We additionally note that our position has been for the essential need to rejuvenate, reorganise, refurbish and reenergise the structure of the party for achieving electoral victories. It is unfortunate that the self-centred and politically naive individuals and groups rejected our efforts with violence and onslaught.

“Incidentally and sadly, our rejected position has been scientifically vindicated with the embarrassing loss of more than 99 percent of the electoral positions and invariably loss of power in the state.

“As we have always been stating, we in the Omoluabi caucus, like its precursor, The Osun Progressives, are the elite and well-rooted class of progressive politics and good governance with clear and admirable evidence to show for it. No amount of villainous efforts by some individuals who have held the party-APC by the jugular will make us abandon the platform.