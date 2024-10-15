We’re providing enabling environment to attract investors – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that his administration will continue to provide enabling environment to boost investment from local and foreign investors.

Governor Makinde, who paid an inspection visit to Rayfield Gardens City Estate, Alao Akala GRA in Wofun-Montana Area of Ibadan on Saturday, said his administration was ever ready to support investors who are ready to partner with the government to expand the economy of the State.

While saying his Government will continue to provide security for lives and property, he highlighted the State’s rapid growth and the need for more comfortable living spaces for residents and visitors.

“With this people should leverage on Oyo State’s competitive and comparative advantage in its sustainable economic reforms”, the governor said.

The project, which is being developed through a public-private partnership initiative, aims at setting the pace for excellence in Oyo State’s real estate development.

The governor however posited that the Estate is strategically located, that when the Ibadan-Iwo Road, Kute-Jenriyin Road, and other ongoing road constructions are finished, it will boost trade, commerce and provide multiple access to the estate.

Read also: We’ll attract investment, create enabling environment for trade in Oyo – Makinde

He commended the developer, Fendini Limited, for their hard work, creative approach and expressed satisfaction that the project was moving fine, noting the estate’s potentials for families.

The Estate will provide more than 300 residential units, a supermarket, hospital, schools, and other amenities, creating hundreds of jobs for entrepreneurs and youths.

Laja Adeoye, the Chief executive officer , who received and conducted the governor, the commissioner for Lands Housing and Urban Development, Akin-Funmilayo Williams and other top Government functionaries round the Estate, said his company is committed to setting the pace for excellence in real estate development, and that is the reason his team are working round the clock to develop and deliver to their subscribers.

“The Estate with solid infrastructures will be a reference point as far as the State is concerned in the next 12 months.

Heemphasised the Estate’s world-class features to include duplexes, maisonette, flats, apartments, well-paved road network and drainages, power installations, solar street lights, water supply, effective security system and more.

The developer however noted that people are already living in the Estate, using the opportunity to appreciate their residents and subscribers, calling on the public to take advantage of the ongoing ‘Build and Move in immediately’ offer, for more people to be a home owner in the Estate.

Share