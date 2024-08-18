We’re not selling employment slots, NNPC Ltd warns

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC Ltd.) has called on members of the public, especially jobseekers, to discountenance rumours of employment slots for sale.

The company, in a statement signed by Olufemi Soneye, the chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd. states that the insinuations that it has employment slots on offer to anyone who wishes to buy, was false. Describing such as antics of fraudsters who want to take advantage of unsuspecting applicants.

It cautions that recruitment into the company is a straightforward process and does not involve sale of slots or inducement of any kind.

“Anyone who pays money to anyone for any job in the company does so at his or her own risk,” it warned.

The company in July had announced that it was hiring for multiple positions across various departments.