We’ll do more to ease economic burdens in Oyo – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that his Government will do more for the people of the State in 2025, noting that the administration will embark on decisive actions that will increase Oyo State residents’ spending powers and ease the economic strains they are currently facing.

In his New Year Message, Governor Makinde, who also reiterated the position during the Crossover Service held at the Livingspring Chapel International, Ibadan, said he would remain focused and ensure that residents of the State get value for the mandate given to him.

He listed the upgrading of the Ibadan Airport, Alakia to an international status, the first segment of the Ibadan circular road and further education and enlightenment of residents as some of the projects the Government would embark upon in the New Year.

He also added that his administration would enforce the rule of law across different sectors, noting that more stringent measures would be taken against traffic offences in the state.

The governor maintained that 2024 tested the resilience of Oyo State residents to the limit, as the State and its people faced so many difficult situations including economic hardship and tragedies in Ibadan.

According to the governor, the nation struggled with economic challenges throughout 2024, with inflation rates reducing the people’s spending power and dragging more people into poverty despite his administration working hard to lift people out of poverty through different policies and programmes.

Noting that the people of the State still had everything to be thankful to God for, the governor declared that as a result of the economic difficulties, his Government took further actions to move people from poverty to prosperity by investing in making Oyo State an economic hub and making the environment more ideal for the private sector to thrive.

Through these initiatives, Governor Makinde said, the State attracted huge investors such as Africorp Consortium and Shell Nigeria Gas, completed and commissioned the first phase of its Independent Power Project and flagged off the second agribusiness industrial hub construction in Eruwa.

He added that the tragedies recorded, the Bodija explosion and the Islamic High School stampede deaths, also made the administration to become more proactive and to take a second look at its strategies, policies and programmes.

