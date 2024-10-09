We’ll continue to support culture, tourism to expand economy – Oyo govt

Wasiu Olatunbosun, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism

Oyo State Government has reiterated its unwavering commitment and support to upholding the culture and tourism sector as a veritable means of expanding its economy.

Wasiu Olatunbosun, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, stated this at a Press Conference for the 2024 Yemoja Ibadan Festival, held at the Council for Arts and Culture, Cultural Centre, Mokola, Ibadan.

Olatunbosun explained that the Yemoja Festival would start on Thursday, 10th October while the grand finale would hold on Sunday, 27th October, 2024, at Popoyemoja area of Ibadan.

The annual festival, which usually lasts for seventeen days, is aimed at showcasing, promoting, developing and preserving the traditional heritage of the people.

Speaking on the essence of the festival, Olatunbosun said “it is to honour the deity which symbolises motherhood and fertility. It is also to pay her tribute for the protection and support she offers, which have shaped and preserved the Yoruba people and her devotees for many generations.”

He added that the festival would bring various communities together to express their gratitude and reverence for Yemoja as a result of her significant roles in their lives as deity of fertility, strength and generosity, attributes that define motherhood.

“The festival will feature activities such as offerings to Yemoja and Sango, Orisa Aje and Orisa Ogun, various performances, visit to motherless babies’ homes in honour of Yemoja, and a festival tour to AfriChatta Film Village, among other things”, he said.

Omikunmi Egbelade, Aare Isese of Oyo State earlier in his welcome address, appreciated Governor Makinde for his support and steadfast commitment to traditional adherents and for promoting culture and tradition.

He lauded the governor for declaring every August 20 as a work-free day in honour of Isese adherents in the State, stressing that the governor, by his words and deeds, is fostering unity among the diverse religious and cultural communities in the State.

He urged the State Government to also support Yemoja Festival to get UNESCO recognition as a World Heritage Festival.

