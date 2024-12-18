We’ll consolidate reforms in 2025 – FG

Mohammed Idris, minister of information and national orientation, has assured Nigerians that the year 2025 will serve to consolidate the ongoing reforms being implemented under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Idris gave the assurance at the management retreat of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), on Tuesday in Abuja.

The minister also said the reforms are already delivering remarkable results across various sectors of the economy.

According to him, “There’s no doubt, I assure you, that the year 2025, will consolidate Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda reforms, which is already yielding good results in different facets of our socio-economic and political life.

“At a time like this, a phase in which our dear country is also undergoing a strategic socio-economic turn-around under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on their part, public broadcasters under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, are certainly expected to match the pace and expectations of government in projecting our success stories.”

The minister said the President is pursuing an ambitious fiscal reform agenda designed to allocate more resources to state and local governments, and ultimately to the Nigerian people, in line with the principles of true federalism.

The minister specifically charged VON, as the nation’s external broadcaster, to tell the world of Nigeria’s newfound road to economic recovery and a re-emerging regional and international economic and political powerhouse.

“The Voice of Nigeria must be able to tell the world that Nigeria is working again; that we are winning the war on terrorism, banditry, and ethnic warlords that seemed to define us lately; that we are re-energising our population towards sustainable productivity; that our young population has a clearer path to quality tertiary education through the National Education Loans (NEL) Fund, and importantly, that our nation is going through an energy transition phase that will guarantee more sustainable electricity and gas to power our homes and machinery.”

Share