Welcome to the Ember months

It is the month of September, the prelude that the year is running its last lap and gradually pulling the curtains on the year 2022. It is the beginning of the finishing quartet period of the year, known in Nigeria as the ‘Ember Months.

Typically, this period comprises the last four months of the year, with their spellings ending in ’ember’ and is a neologism specific to Nigerians. Interestingly, the expression ‘Ember Months’ has become so widespread that it has been included in the Oxford Dictionary as a recent update to its collection of Nigerian English words.

Outside the technicalities of the phrase, the Ember months are very peculiar because they almost always work people into a frenzy since they signify the imminent year-end, which is a reality that draws mixed reactions from people.

For some, it is a thrilling time that heralds the yuletide season with all its accompanying revelries. Also, asides from the imminent celebratory season that the Ember months usher in, many people wait for this period with bated breaths because it comes with the promise of a forthcoming holiday season that signals the close of work for the year, travels, and an opportunity to spend quality time with loved ones, especially for people who may not have made the best of the summer period.

Unfortunately, Nigeria has a significantly dark dimension to the Ember months. Over the years, this period has generated an anticipatory fear of the unknown amongst Nigerians. While many posit that this apprehension exists only in the fearful minds, for too many Nigerians, the ‘Ember months’ are characterised by a mythical aura that has become very difficult to kill.

This anxiety is not unfounded. It stems from the experience of a spike in criminalities, road accidents and fire outbreaks that has fostered a sense of looming danger or high risk of impending tragedies laden with these last four months of the year.

This edition will highlight some of these phenomena, their causes, and how to navigate them.

The Possibility of an Upsurge in Road Accidents

In Nigeria, road accidents of varying degrees of ghastliness are more characteristic of the period of the Ember months than any other time of the year. Interestingly, this phenomenon is often cited by individuals who champion the belief that the Ember months are purveyors of mishaps.

Although this is relatively true, as seen in the data from the government agency responsible for road safety- the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC). Its report on road accidents shows that 5,230 vehicles were involved in road traffic crashes in the final quarter of 2020, an increase from the 4,893 cases recorded in the preceding quarter of the same year.

It is essential to understand its actual cause, especially concerning its more frequent occurrence during this time. The reality is that owing to the revelries typical of the festive periods in the Ember months; people are more likely to travel with their loved ones from one place to another, especially during the yuletide season. Unfortunately, this is compounded by the uptick in drunk driving and unlicensed drivers who carelessly take the road amidst the surge in socioeconomic activities nationwide.

These factors, combined with other pre-existing conditions, such as dilapidated roads, refusal of road users to abide by traffic rules, and violation of speed limits, increase the rate of road traffic accidents in the Ember months.

Road users can prevent the prevalence of these accidents by adhering to safety measures, abiding by traffic rules, and avoiding alcohol and drugs before driving, amongst others, can be employed.

An Increase in Fire Incidents

The Ember months are characterised the dry winds or air, low humidity, and fluctuations in temperature brought by harmattan haze, the prevalent weather condition in this period.

Worse still, the dry conditions of the harmattan season support the ignition of any scale of a fire outbreak. These conditions encourage a chain reaction with dried-up combustible items – such as wood, grass, and shrubs that become ready fuel in fire outbreaks, thereby increasing their risks tremendously.

As a result, sadly, there are incidences of fire outbreaks in marketplaces, offices, worship centres, etc., much more often than usual in the ember months.

Fortunately, there are precautionary measures that can help prevent these fire incidents. Some include installing firefighting gadgets in our homes, schools, worship centres, etc., avoiding fireworks and open-air waste-burning, and properly storing inflammable materials.

An Upturn in Criminal Activities

As if the increase in fire and road accidents is not enough to make the Ember months petrifying, there is also a higher risk of falling victim to criminal activities during this period. This is because criminalities like robberies, carjackings, and kidnappings, amongst others, all see sharp escalations around this time.

This outcome might be explained by the feeling of a need to lavishly celebrate the yuletide season in a way that is not commensurate with one’s earnings. The gap may inspire criminally minded persons to engage in untoward acts, resulting in often insurmountable financial losses during this period.

Whatever the causes may be, the reality is that the intricacies of the ember months put one’s life and properties at a significantly higher risk in comparison with other times of the year.

The prevalence of all these risk factors contributes to many Nigerians’ negative perception of the Ember months. However, this is also a period of festivities, fun, Christmas cheers, and New Year merrymaking, so it is necessary to understand how to navigate these months by staying safe without missing out on the fun.

Although we have highlighted some preventive measures earlier, the need to be extra-cautious is smarter to employ risk mitigation and loss management measures like insurance, which is a sure-fire way of tackling the numerous risks that accompany the Ember months is critical.

