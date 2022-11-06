We will work for Atiku’s victory in Oyo – Akinjide

A flagship organ in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) named the National Mandate Group (NMG) has pledged to work for the victory of former vice president and presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

NMG, which is under the leadership of former Minister of State for FCT, Jumoke Akinjide, said in a statement issued after a meeting in Ibadan on Thursday that Atiku is “the only candidate with the competence for the herculean task to fix Nigeria and correct the disastrous eight years of APC misrule.”

It will be recalled that Atiku, who was also the PDP presidential candidate in 2019, won in 18 out of the 33 local government areas in Oyo State with 366,690 votes to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari, who scored 365, 229 votes and won in 15 councils.

Against the backdrop that Governor Seyi Makinde, who is an ally of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, might not commit himself to ensuring Atiku’s victory in the state, the Akinjide-led group said its leaders and members are mobilising for the victory of Atiku and other PDP candidates in the state.

“After extensive deliberation today 3rd of November, 2022 at Ibadan, Oyo State, we, the NATIONAL MANDATE GROUP, Oyo State chapter, being PDP leaders and members who have joined together in support of our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar wish to state/clarify our position concerning the upcoming 2023 general election as follows:

“First and Foremost, we appreciate the people of Oyo State for considering our party, the PDP, as the best option and voting for our candidates in both the gubernatorial and the presidential elections in 2019, and for your continued and undiminished support thereafter.

“We give our wholehearted and unshakeable resolve and commitment to support the PDP, Alhaji Atiku and indeed, all other PDP candidates during the upcoming 2023 general election. We are confident that Atiku Abubakar is the best qualified leader to rescue, reform and restore Nigeria to greatness.

“The NMG elders and leaders hereby vehemently refute, disown and deny any suggestion that the Oyo State PDP will support any candidate other than Atiku Abubakar for the Presidency of Nigeria.

“We deeply abhor and frown at any denigration or use of our Oyo State anthem, of which we are justly proud, and which is the heritage of all Oyo State citizens regardless of religious or political affiliation, to imply support for any candidate whosoever vying for political office.

“It is totally unacceptable and demeaning to reduce the Oyo State anthem in the service of mere partisan politics. Our state anthem speaks of our rich and God given frontline position as the pathfinder state and should remain inviolable and unsullied,” the group said.