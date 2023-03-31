We will actualise Zaar Sayawa Chiefdom for peaceful coexistence – Bauchi Governor

Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has said that the Bauchi State Governmt has done more than seventy (70) percent for the actualisation of Zaar Sayawa chiefdom for the interest of fairness, justice and equity in the Christian communities of Bogoro and Tafawa-Balewa Local Government Areas of the state.

The governor said this when interacting with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the state Government House, adding that it became necessary to actualise the chiefdom in order to have peacefull coexistence in the community.

“Already, we have done more than 70 percent of the necessary things for the actualisation of the Chiefdom but the problem we are having has to do with the infighting among even the agitators. But we will not relent until it is done,” he said.

He further explained that the primary aim of the gathering was to quickly break Ramadan with the Christian community in Bauchi State and ask for continued support and prayers for him and his administration to succeed in the second term.

The governor acknowledged the important roles played by the Christian community and all residents of Bauchi State in his election in 2019 and re-election in 2023, saying that he would tally up the gains recorded so far.

Bala Mohamed also said that he would do more particularly in opening up communities in hard-to-reach areas for sustainable growth and development saying, “We have a lot of things to do in Bauchi state but we have limited resource. That notwithstanding, we will do our best to open up the state.”

According to Governor Bala, the two major promises he made to them, completion of the CAN Secretariat and a new cemetery, will be fulfilled very soon.

The governor particularly expressed happiness that since he was elected and sworn in as the governor in 2019, there has been relative peace in the state because people now see each other as brothers and sisters.

He appealed that they should eschew anything that could lead to breakdown of peace but rather promote peace and peaceful co-existence among themselves for a better Bauchi State.

Speaking during the visitation, the CAN Chairman, Rev Abraham Damina Dimeus expressed their appreciation to the Governor for the quick Ramadan breakfast with him saying that it is a demonstration of humility and respect for all.

He reassured the Governor that the Christian community will ever remain supportive of the administration through prayers and constant advices because those are the things needed for a successful administration.

Damina Dimeus, however, reminded the Governor to extend his developmental drive to areas where Christians are dominant particularly Guru, entire Yelwa, Gwallameji, Gudum and Wuntin Dada so that inhabitants of the areas will feel the positive impact of government.

While, Wakili Musa Nakwada who is re-elected as the member representing Bogoro Constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, described governor Bala Mohammed as the type of Governor that Bauchi State needs at this particular time.

Nakwada assured Governor Bala that the Christian community would always be at the forefront of supporting him and his administration no matter the circumstances.