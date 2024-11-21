We revoke licences that contravene compliance, says Mining Cadaster

Obadiah Simon Nkom, DG, Mining Cadaster

Obadiah Simon Nkom, director general of the Mining Cadaster Office (MCO), has said the office only revokes licences that contravene the compliance requirement of the agency.

Nkom stated this while refuting allegations that the agency revokes licences despite guaranteed security of tenure.

He said any licence owner who fails to adhere to the ‘Use It or Lose it’ principle will have their licenses revoked.

The DG in his presentation entitled, ‘Role of the Nigerian Mining Cadaster in the Growth and Development of Nigeria Solid Minerals,’ at the Nigeria Mining Week, which ended on Wednesday, said the MCO operates a first come first served principle.

“In revoking non-compliance, we take necessary actions against title holders who fail to comply with regulations, such as sending out defaulters notice, publication of same in the national dailies, publication of intention to revoke and finally with the approval of the Honourable Minister revocation of titles.”

He said the purpose of that is to prevent speculative hoarding of mineral resources and encourage active and sustainable utilisation of mining titles.

The DG noted that the agency, which was created by an Act enshrined in the 2007 Mining Act, noted that the agency as of November had surpassed its 2024 revenue of N10 billion.

Speaking on the achievements of the agency, Nkom said the agency has migrated to the eMC+ electronic platform aimed at printing transparency and objectivity.

“Since the adoption of the new technology, we have received 14,527 applications, 5,952 unassisted applications, 8576 assisted submissions,” noting that the agency aims for full adoption of the eMC+ by all applicants.

The DG also debunked allegations that the MCO had increased the cost of various licences by over 5000 per cent.

“We did not increase the cost of licences, we reviewed the cost of licences to ensure accountability and create a space for serious miners only.”

