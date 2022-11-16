We recorded 16.77% fewer road accident deaths in Ondo – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo Sector Command, has said it has recorded 16.77 per cent reduction in road traffic death across the state between 2021 and 2022.

Ezekiel SonAllah, the state Sector Commander, disclosed this on Wednesday during a programme held in commemoration of the 2022 African Road Safety Day and World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims in Akure.

The programme was themed: “Justice” with the slogan “Remember Support Act”.

SonAllah attributed the death reduction to the continuous awareness and sensitisation campaigns embarked upon by the command at churches, mosques, motor parks and traditional institutions across the state.

The sector commander explained that the number of people injured in 2021 was 775 while 852 were injured in 2022 with an increase of 9.93 percent.

Similarly, he said that 161 deaths were recorded in 2021 while 134 deaths were recorded in 2022, which is a decrease of 16.77 per cent.

He explained further that in 2021, 409 road accidents were recorded while 320 were recorded in 2022, which is a decrease of 21.7 percent in total road crashes.

He said that the statistics were between January 2021 and October 2021 on one hand and January 2022 and October 2022 on the other hand.

SonAllah, who emphasised that safety on the road was the collective responsibility of all road users, especially on highways, said that all hands must be on deck to achieve zero crashes between now and 2023 remembrance day celebration.

“But the reduction is not enough. This figure is still very high, still not acceptable and not what we want, we will not relent until we record zero crashes on our roads.

“So, we still have work to do. We must work together, particularly as the remaining part of the year is always characterised by high traffic volume.

“So, I want to implore not only the people of Ondo State, we all must be safety conscious and patient while on the highway.

“And we don’t want to record crashes any longer between now and the end of the year and beyond 2022. That is our prayer,” he said.

SonAllah, who appreciated Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his road infrastructure development across the state, charged road users to always obey traffic rules and regulations.

He said, “whether you are a driver, a passenger or a pedestrian, once you belong to any of these three categories, you have responsibilities on road safety”.

While appreciating the acting Corps Marshal for providing tools to work, the FRSC boss explained that brand new vehicles had been provided for smooth operations in Akure and Okeagbe in the Akoko Northwest area of the state.

“All the command’s vehicles are in good condition. Ambulance service is at strategic places such as Ilara-Mokin axis while every staff is fully prepared to ensure that there are no crashes in Ondo State during this yuletide season and beyond,” he said.

While talking about the theme of the event, SonAllah said the FRSC would intensify efforts to prosecute those involved in road crashes, saying “we will allow drivers, out of their negligence, to kill people on our roads”.

According to him, the command presently has more than five cases of road traffic offenders for prosecution in the court.

“Justice demands that reckless drivers should be prosecuted according to offences committed. That is the exact information we want to pass across.

“And, in conclusion, I am you to remember, support and act because we do not want more victims to remember, rather we want to live our lives together,” he said.