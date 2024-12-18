We ‘ll continue to support Tinubu to better people’s lives

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State says one of the major communication policy thrusts of his administration is to consistently support the administration of President Bola Tinubu as he continues to deliver the Renewed Hope Agenda for the betterment of Nigerians, including Deltans.

Governor Oborevwori stated this in Asaba in his speech on Tuesday, at the opening ceremony of 5th Edition of Delta State Communication Workshop with the theme, “Advancing Delta: Strategies for Public Communication and Effective Media Management.

The workshop was organised for the State’ Government’s spokespersons, media appointees, social media influencers and media partners, for a better governance.

Governor Oborevwori who was represented by Ifeanyi Osuoza, commissioner for information, said, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the President of this Country, is fully supporting our Administration.

“it behooves on us, as Government media aides, partners and spokespersons, to ensure that our strategic communication engagements must reflect and support the president and reflect the policies, gains and advantages of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“It is only by doing this with sincere commitment that we can attract comprehensive benefits and goodwill from the Federal Government for our people.

‘It is also the communication policy of this Administration that the best and sure way to respond to negative propaganda is to consistently present and promote our projects, initiatives and the verifiable, impactful achievements of the M.O.R.E Agenda, in order to counter their propaganda and shut them up decisively.”

“Our projects, our accomplishments and our M.O.R.E Agenda is steadily impacting positively on the lives of Deltans and bringing the dividends of democracy to our people across the three Senatorial Districts of the State.”

