We launched TVS CNG Tricycle to reduce pain of fuel subsidy removal, others – SIMBA

Determined to mitigate the adverse impact of fuel subsidy removal, SIMBA Group has launched TVS CNG Tricyle in Benin City.

The company said it was “the first of its kind in the country.”

Speaking at the launch of the TVS CNG Tricycle, Mahendra Pratap, Business Head, SIMBA TVS motor company, said the introduction of the vehicle in the nation’s transportation landscape was not only to address environmental concerns but to also mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

Pratap said that one of the significant milestones of the company was the introduction of the TVS CNG Tricycle to align with the global trends in sustainable transportation.

He also said that SIMBA Group and TVS Motors India had been at the forefront of transforming the mobility landscape in Nigeria.

He added that the company, which has been in Nigeria for the past 35 years, has been one of empowerment, partnership, mutual progress and growth.

According to him, “Through our commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, we have not only established ourselves as a market leader for the past one decade but have also significantly contributed to the nation’s growth.

“Our diverse range of transportation products have not only provided efficient and affordable transportation solutions but have also opened up avenues for entrepreneurship, empowerment and sustainability, empowering individuals with the means to start their businesses, empowering riders to earn for their family, empowering women to be independent.

“We are directly and indirectly contributing to job creation and socio-economic empowerment. Our vast and largest network of dealerships and service centres across the country ensures our customers unparalleled support and service. This in turn strengthens local economies by creating employment opportunities and fostering entrepreneurship within the communities we serve.”

On his part, Rajesh Kumar, Profit Central, Head, SIMBA TVS, said the initiative perfectly aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of introducing alternate fuel for sustainability, empowerment and economic growth.

“The introduction of the TVS king Deluxe CNG Tricyle goes beyond offering a new mode of transport, it represents our commitment to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal while fostering economic growth.

“By adopting CNG as an alternative fuel source, we aim to address the economic challenges posed by fuel subsidy removal and enhance the environmental sustainability of Edo state,” he said.

Kumar disclosed that Edo State was the first state in Nigeria to experience TVS King Deluxe CNG Tricyle because it has been in the forefront of embracing innovation.

He expressed confidence that the initiative would symbolize not just mode of transport but a vehicle of positive change for Edo State and the entire nation.

In his remarks, Rahul Nayak, vice president – International Business, TVS Motor Company, said the initiative to bring the product to Nigeria was because over 10 million Nigerians used Tricycle as a means of transport on daily basis.

Nayak disclosed that technical personnel have already been trained to provide technical support to operators of the Tricycle in case of challenges.

He explained that the TVS King Deluxe CNG is designed, not only to help customers in cut down petrol expenses but to drive towards a greener future by reducing pollution and promoting eco-friendliness.

He also added that it came with internationally-certified 30 litre CNG tank and bi-fuel petrol fuel option.

The TVS Motor Company Vice President disclosed that the Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.