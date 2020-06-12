We have not filed appeal against court judgment on Igo Aguma- APC

The All Progressives Congress(APC) in Rivers State has debunked the reports that it filed an appeal against the judgment of the Rivers States High Court, which confirmed Hon. Igo Aguma as the CareTaker Committee Chairman, which has all Statutory members as the state Executive Committee in Rivers state as members. It stressed the so-called appeal is the handiwork of impostors.

The National Vice-chairman of the APC in the South South, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, said in a statement made available to reporters in Abuja on Friday that the party had not authorized any person or group of persons to file an appeal against the Rivers State Court judgment on Igo Aguma.

Eta said in the statement that “we are aware of the judgment of the Court sitting in Port Harcourt Rivers state in Suit number PHC/4355/2019 between Rt. Hon. Igo Aguma & Others v APC delivered on 9th of June, 2020.”

He noted that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently studying the judgment of the Honorable Court.

He stressed that the National Working Committee (NWC) has not decided whether to appeal the said judgment or not. H added that it is the prerogative of the National Working Committee of the APC to decide on the next line of action as it concerns the said judgment, after critical analysis of all sides.

“This is to categorically state that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has not delegated any authority to anyone, group of persons, agents or whatsoever to appeal or otherwise the said judgment.

“By this letter, all the parties involved in the matter are implored to maintain a high sense of responsibility while awaiting further clarifications by the National Working Committee (NWC) on the subject matter,” Eta said.

In a similar development a statement issued on Thursday by Media Adviser to the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman Rt. Hon. Igo Aguma, Livingstone Wechie, said the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC has not authorized anybody or group to represent the party or file appeal against the judgment of the Rivers state High Court on the matter concerning of Igo Aguma.

“The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state has been drawn to actions by certain impostors hiding under the guise of having the authority of the National Working Committee of the APC to appeal the judgment of the Rivers state High Court which confirmed Rt. Hon. Igo Aguma as Caretaker Committee Chairman which has all Statutory members of the state Executive Committee in Rivers state as members.

“For the records, the National Working Committee of the APC has not authorized anybody or group to represent the party or file any appeal against this judgment on behalf of the Party. As such, doing so by anyone will amount to criminal impersonation of the APC National Working Committee. The National Working Committee of the APC has not taken any decision whether or not to Appeal the judgment of the Court on this issue.

“The general public, APC members and all relevant institutions are advised to take notice of this press statement and disregard as well as discountenance these desperate moves by the said individuals seeking to mislead the public and APC members,” Wechie said in the statement