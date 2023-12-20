We have concluded logistics for 50% subsidised christmas travels- Alake

Dele Alake, Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, has assured Nigerians that logistics for the 50 per cent discount on road transport on 22 major routes across the country from 21st December 2023 have been finalised.

Alake, also the chairman of the Presidential inter-ministerial committee on subsidised yuletide Inter-state transport, said that commuting on railway across the country will be free from 21st December 2023 to 4th January 2024.

Addressing the press after a follow-up meeting alongside Minister of Interior Olubunmi Ojo and his Transportation counterpart, Alake reiterated that all was set for the effective implementation of the initiative, which he emphasised is aimed at easing the burden of the high cost of transport on Nigerians, this festive season.

“It is in this way that the President is announcing through us that beginning from tomorrow, December 21, Nigerians willing to travel can board public transport via mini buses, luxury buses at a 50 per cent discount of current cost and all our train services on the route the trains currently serve at zero cost on their travels this holiday season.

“The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Transportation, will work with transporters, road transport unions, and the Nigerian Railway Corporation to deliver on this special presidential initiative seamlessly.

“I can tell you that all the relevant stakeholders in that industry have been discussed with or been engaged in, and all the parameters have been laid out. The Minister of Transportation has the full details, and it’s on top of the game.

In his remarks, Saidu Alkali, the minister of Transportation, revealed that the federal government is using the structured Luxury Buses Association of Nigeria to operate the discounted fares across the country.