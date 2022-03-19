We embarked on massive road infrastructure to expand economy, stem rural-urban migration — Makinde

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State, has declared that his administration is embarking on the delivery of massive road infrastructure across the state to expand the economy of the state.

While saying that his administration will continue to fulfill its mandate to the people, the governor stated that part of that mandate is the ongoing massive infrastructure revolution in the state.

Makinde, who spoke at the Asipa Junction, behind the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo, in Atiba Local Government, Oyo Town, shortly before the commissioning of the 5.25 kilometres Gedu-Oroki-Sabo-Asipa Road at the weekend was joined by his Bauchi State counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed.

While appreciating Bala Mohammed for honouring the state with his presence, he said, “Just about three months ago, we were here to officially flag off the 34.85km Oyo-Iseyin Road. I am sure everyone can see the work is going on well. As we speak, the project has reached Fashola Farms.

“This Gedu-Oroki-Sabo-Asipa Road links Oyo West and Atiba Local Government Areas in Oyo. It also links the North-South Federal A1 road, route 2, and connects Oyo-Iseyin and Ogbomoso-Iseyin roads.

Very soon, in fact, in the next two months, we will be counting three years in office. And we will be presenting our scorecard. The good thing is that our scorecard is not hidden. In road construction alone, we have over 550 kilometres of roads, both completed and ongoing.

We have successfully laid the proper foundation for engineering a modern Oyo State. As we have said repeatedly, we believe that anywhere that roads go, development follows.

“So far, we have done a lot of work around the Oke-Ogun-Oyo-Ibadan axis. And we are seeing how much development this has brought in less than three years. Development means that more businesses are seeing Oyo State open up, and they are coming to site their companies here.

When these companies come here, they pay taxes. And so, we have been able to raise our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by a record N15 billion in two years.

“More recently, we are expanding the road network and linking Oke-Ogun to Ogbomoso through the Iseyin-Fapote-Ogbomoso Road. This 76.7-kilometre road will serve the same purpose as the Moniya-Ijaiye-Iseyin Road – providing a vital link between two zones.”

Governor Makinde declared that his government will move to the Ibarapa zone of the state, stating that the administration has no intention of leaving any zone behind in terms of development.

“We have a message for our people in Ibarapa Zone. We are coming for you! Yes, we did not forget you. In our bid to engineer a modern Oyo State, the people of Ibarapa will not be left out. We have awarded the reconstruction of the 58km Omi Adio-Ido-Eruwa Road.

Also, we have approved the limited rehabilitation of the Igboora-Igangan-Iganna Road while the reconstruction of the Isaba-Ogundoyin Road, Eruwa is currently ongoing.

“We did not come into government without a plan. We knew what we wanted to accomplish, and I am happy that you are all seeing a modern Oyo State develop before your very eyes. An Oyo State where no zone is left behind in our development plan. An Oyo State we can all be proud of,” Makinde added.

Governor Bala, who was the special guest of honour at the event, congratulated Makinde for standing by his people, describing him as being passionate about the development of Oyo State. The governor, who also lauded the people of the state for supporting Makinde, said he was excited that governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been living up to the expectations of the people.

Mohammed said: “I congratulate the people of Oyo State for electing a man, who is showing that Oyo State is the centre of civilisation. He has become the centre-point of our reference point as governors, as he came into governance with a plan. He is using the available resources to improve the quality of life of the people.”

Mohammed also hailed Makinde for providing leadership in the PDP, describing him as a mesmerising leader, who has been stabilising the party across states in the South-West.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Public Infrastructure and Transport, Dahud Sangodoyin, said the 5.25 kilometres road was expanded from 8m to 12.3m, with 7.3m carriageway and 2.5m shoulder on each side of the carriageway.

Sangodoyin, a professor, added that the project was funded through the Alternative Project Funding Approach on a build, design and finance basis.

In his welcome address, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, who spoke on behalf of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, commended Makinde for delivering the landmark project.

Similarly, former speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, hailed Governor Makinde for not letting down the electorates, stating that the ongoing developments in the state indicated that the governor has the interest of the people at heart.

She added that on behalf of the Alaafin and all Oyo residents, she would assure the governor of the support of Oyo people at the appropriate time.