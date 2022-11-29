We didn’t give APC rights to ‘Eko Ile’ for campaign – Fela’s family

The family of the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, the Nigerian Afrobeat legend says the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) disregarded copyrights in using their father’s song for its campaign.

Represented by Femi Kuti, the family issued a statement condemning the use of Fela’s song in a video posted on the social media page of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the party and other platforms.

In a disclaimer issued by Kuti on his Twitter page titled “Disclaimer and notice of use without consent,” he said, “We the Administrators of The Estate of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti issue this disclaimer. We wish to state here for clarity, that the permission of the Estate was not sought for the use of Fela’s music ‘Eko ile’.”

— Femi Anikulapo-Kuti (@Femiakuti) November 28, 2022

He further explained that they do not involve Fela’s music in any political campaign at home or abroad and choose to remain neutral, demanding that these political parties should abide by the laws of the federal republic of Nigeria and respect intellectual property rights.

Music has always been a tool of influence and Nigerian politicians have over the years used the medium to campaign for positions either by inviting the artist to come to perform or using their songs during campaigns, However, in order to avoid violating the rights of the owners of intellectual property, it is necessary for music right holders to grant permission for the public to use their works.